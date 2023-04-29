Samaira Sandhu is brand ambassador of Chandigarh’s anti-drug campaign

The UT administration on Friday nominated actor-cum-model Samaira Sandhu as the brand ambassador of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, Chandigarh.

Nominated actor-cum-model Samaira Sandhu has been appointed the brand ambassador of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, Chandigarh. (HT File)

UT Advisor Dharam Pal announced the nomination. The department of social welfare, women and child development, Chandigarh administration, is the nodal department to implement campaign, which has adopted a multi-pronged approach to deal with the drug menace, including on ground activities in schools, colleges and public places as well as across social media platforms.

Samaira Sandhu, a resident of Chandigarh, has also authored a novel titled “Heaven in a Hell” which is based on drug de-addiction. She expressed that she has always felt for the cause of substance abuse and will try to bring a change.