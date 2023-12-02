Chandigarh administration prohibits use of glue traps for rodent control

Following an appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Chandigarh administration has issued orders prohibiting the use, sale, manufacture and trade of glue traps for rodent control in the Union territory.

The order issued by the director of animal husbandry and fisheries, UT, directs compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals, and calls for conducting enforcement drives to seize the cruel glue traps and book offenders.

The medical officer of health of the municipal corporation and a deputy superintendent of police, who is also crime-cum-nodal officer of animal welfare, have been directed to ensure compliance of the order.

Usually made of plastic trays or sheets of cardboard covered with strong glue, these traps are indiscriminate killers that frequently ensnare non-target animals. Mice, rats and other animals caught in these traps may suffocate when their noses and mouths become stuck in the glue, while some even chew through their legs in a desperate bid for freedom and die from blood loss. Others starve to death after being stuck to the board for days. Those found alive may be thrown away, along with the trap, or face an even more traumatic death, such as bludgeoning or drowning, the order stated.

“PETA India applauds the Chandigarh administration for taking steps to protect animals, no matter how small, and for urging compliance with and enforcement of the law,” said PETA India advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain.

PETA suggests alternative methods

As per PETA India, the best ways to control rodent population are to make the area unattractive or inaccessible to them; eliminate food sources by keeping surfaces and floors clean; storing food in chew-proof containers; sealing trash cans and using ammonia-soaked cotton balls or rags to drive rodents away (they hate the smell).

After giving them a few days to leave, seal entry points using foam sealant, steel wool, hardware cloth or metal flashing. Rodents can also be removed using humane cage traps, but must be released where they will find adequate food, water and shelter to help them survive.

