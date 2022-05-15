Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies

The two colonies where Chandigarh administration put up demolition notices include Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya
Chandigarh administration has put up demolition notices in two more colonies in the city. (HT Photot)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya.

The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday.

The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days. The number of exact number of affected families is being ascertained. But officials said these were much smaller colonies as compared to Colony Number 4, which was demolished on May 1.

As part of its efforts to make Chandigarh slum-free, the administration had demolished Colony Number 4, the largest slum cluster in the city, vacating around 65 acres of government land, estimated to be worth 2,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation (MC) also carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Chahar Taraf village in Burail on Saturday and took possession of 8.37 acres, worth 10.63 crore.

A team of MC officials, including sub-divisional engineers, junior engineers and tehsildar, along with the local patwari, took possession of the land, which was illegally being used for agricultural purposes. MC commissioner Anandita Mitra directed the officials concerned to fence the area to prevent encroachments in future.

