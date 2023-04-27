Chandigarh admn likely to hike collector rates by 10%

The Chandigarh administration is mulling a revision in the collector’s rate, which is likely to be increased by 10% across various property categories. A notification in this regard is expected in the first week of May.

The collector rate is the minimum property value below which it cannot be registered with the government. A stamp duty is also paid on the collector rate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior UT officer said in a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner, the collector rates were reviewed and it was proposed to increase them by around 10%.

The officer said the collector rates will be revised after an analysis of the sale deeds registered as well as a survey of markets and villages.

UT had last revised the collector rates in April 2021, a first in four years. While the rates for commercial properties were slashed by 10%, those for industrial plots were cut by 5%. However, the rate for agricultural land was enhanced by 10%, while there was no change in the case of residential properties.

The collector rate is the minimum property value below which it cannot be registered with the government. A stamp duty is also paid on the collector rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal Gupta, president of the Property Consultants’ Association, Chandigarh, said, “The collector rates of both commercial and industrial properties in some areas are already quite high. The UT administration should rationalise them keeping in view the actual market price. We have already given a representation to the deputy commissioner regarding this.”

Present collector rates

In Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, the collector rate is ₹62,599 per square yard. For agricultural land, it is ₹1,27,05,000 per acre. When it comes to commercial properties along Madhya Marg, Sector 34/35 road, Sector 22 and Sub City Centre in Sector 34, it is ₹3,75,289 per square yard. In Sector 17, it is ₹5,25,404 per square yard. At the Manimajra motor market, it is ₹2,77,992 per square yard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Chandigarh Housing Board/society flats, industrial houses and flats at Uppal Marble Arch, Manimajra, the rates are calculated on a covered area basis (per square foot) rather than plot size (per square yard). For the ground floor, it has been fixed at ₹4,500 per square foot. For the first, second and third floors, it is ₹4,000, ₹3,690 and ₹3,200, respectively. For Uppal Marble Arch, it has been fixed at ₹6,000 per square foot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON