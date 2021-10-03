Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit marks Gandhi Jayanti at Gandhi Smarak Nidhi

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit extended his greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the occasion of 152nd Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Sector 16, the governor urged the people to follow the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and contribute to the nation building task. “On this day each one of us must spread the idea of non-violence which has always been the strongest weapon to solve problems of conflict and violence. Mahatma Gandhi got us the freedom from the shackles of British rule by strongly propagating truth and non violence,” he said.

The governor said that the real tribute to Gandhi would be to stand firmly for simplicity and honesty and shun sinful living which is required for the complete transformation and inclusive growth of our nation. Purohit also recalled how Gandhi’s initiative of promoting khadi and cottage industry in those days went a long way in knitting economic and sentimental ties between people in the villages and in the towns.