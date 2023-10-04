Chandigarh admn allows only green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurb

In a repeat from last year, the UT administration has decided to allow only eco-friendly green crackers during the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Diwali and Gurpurb.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit ahead of the festival season. (HT File Photo)

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit ahead of the festival season.

Use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali (November 12) from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on both Dussehra (October 24, during burning of effigies) and Gurpurb (November 27).

The Supreme Court, vide its orders dated October 23, 2018, had allowed sale of green crackers with directions that on Diwali or on any other festival, such as Gurpurb, etc. fireworks will be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm only.

Further, the National Green Tribunal, vide its orders dated December 1, 2020, had allowed restricted use of crackers in cities/towns where air quality was moderate or poor. It also allowed use of only green crackers and that too for not more than two hours.

Green crackers have been developed by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Eco-friendly green firecrackers do not have chemicals that are harmful to environment. These release water vapour or air as dust suppressant. Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has approved these based on factors such as causing less pollution, noise, etc.

Also, green crackers do not have aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon, whereas, traditional crackers have hazardous barium nitrate, causing heavy smoke. Besides, green crackers emit 100-110 decibels of sound against 160 decibels by traditional crackers, which is 30% lower.

After enforcing a ban on fireworks for two years, the UT administration had last year allowed the use of green crackers during festivals. Owing to the pandemic, the administration had imposed a complete ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of the virus in 2020 and 2021.

