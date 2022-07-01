Chandigarh admn appoints two assistant estate officers

The UT administration on Thursday appointed two assistant estate officers (AEOs) instead of one as was earlier the practice.

Harjeet Singh Sandhu, a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, who was AEO for several months now, has been designated as AEO-I. Another PCS officer, Sorabh Kumar Arora, will be AEO-II. A UT official said the move was aimed at clearing the backlog of cases in Estate Office and improve its working.

Arora will also hold the charge of land acquisition officer, relieving Tejdeep Singh Saini.

In another reshuffle of departments, Akhil Kumar, a DANICS-cadre officer, in addition to his existing charges has been given the charge of additional secretary, Personnel.

Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Sumeet Sihag has been given the charges of director and joint secretary, industries; general manager, District Industries Centre; and chief general manager, CITCO.

IAS officer Vinod P Kalve will look after the work of home department, including jails, as special secretary, thereby relieving Sorabh Kumar Arora of the charge.