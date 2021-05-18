Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn caps rates for private ambulances
Chandigarh admn caps rates for private ambulances

Any breach of the order, which came into force on May 17, will invite action against the violators as per the law, which may include a penalty starting ₹50,000
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:51 AM IST
For an ambulance with oxygen support, charges within the tricity have been fixed as 300 up to 20km and 12/km thereon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Chandigarh administration has fixed the rates for private ambulances to prevent any overcharging from citizens for transporting patients within and outside the city.

For example, for an ambulance with oxygen support, charges within the tricity have been fixed as 300 up to 20km and 12/km thereon.

The order came into effect from May 17. Any breach of the order will invite action as per the law, which may include cancellation of the driving license of the ambulance driver and vehicle’s registration of certificate, impounding of the ambulance and imposition of penalty starting from minimum 50,000.

Covid treatment charges re-notified

Since there were complaints against private hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients, the UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday directed the health department to again notify the approved rates for Covid treatment. Consequently, the health department issued directions to private hospitals reiterating the stipulated rates in different categories of patients and facilities.

Hospital rates fixed in Panckula

The Panchkula administration has fixed the per-day treatment charges for Covid patients at private hospitals.

They rates vary for hospitals with and without national accreditation (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers).

At non-NABH hospitals, isolation beds will cost 8,000 per day, ICU beds without ventilators 13,000 per day, and ICU beds with ventilators 15,000 per day.

In case of JCI/NABH accredited hospitals, daily charge for isolation beds will be 10,000, 15,000 for ICU without ventilator care, 18,000 for ICU bed with ventilator.

This package includes all treatments except remdesivir, tocilizumab and tests for Covid markers. The Covid helpline is 9817573779, 9817580716, 9817580549 and 9817588985.

