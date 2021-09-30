Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn objects to plea allowing repair works in Kansal
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn objects to plea allowing repair works in Kansal

The Chandigarh administration objected to a plea of Kansal Enclave Residents Welfare Association, Mohali, that demands repair and maintenance of basic amenities be allowed in the area
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The Kansal residents’ plea came in view of HC’s stay on demolition and construction activity in Sukhna catchment area. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday objected to a plea of Kansal Enclave Residents Welfare Association, Mohali, that demands repair and maintenance of basic amenities be allowed in the area.

The plea came in view of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s stay on demolition and construction activity in the Sukhna catchment area.

UT’s counsel Jaiveer Chandel told the high court (HC) bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice HS Sidhu that if the plea is allowed, it would affect Sukhna Lake as a major portion of Kansal comes under its “zone of influence”.

Urging the court to defer hearing and not pass any interim order, Chandel sought more time for a detailed reply, following which the matter has been adjourned for November 17. Punjab and other parties have also not responded to the plea yet.

The residents welfare association, in the plea filed on September 24, said that they are facing difficulties and inconvenience due to the deteriorating condition of roads and other amenities, and should be allowed to carry out repair, maintenance and improvement of basic amenities, such as electricity, sewerage, roads and drainage.

RELATED STORIES

The fresh application has been filed in a matter in which suo motu proceedings were initiated by the HC to save the lake in 2009.

In March 2020, the court while disposing of this matter had directed Punjab and Haryana to pay 100 crore each as fine for allowing constructions and ordered that all structures in the catchment area, as demarcated by the Survey of India in 2004, be demolished. However, later, the court had agreed to re-examine the boundaries while staying demolition and construction activity in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PU: Month on, four students booked for heckling VC

Chandigarh adviser for timely promotions to keep morale high

Kharar: Robbery at gunpoint in Sunny Enclave

Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Iqbal, Bawa set up Chandigarh win
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP