Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn puts water tariff hike on hold till next year
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn puts water tariff hike on hold till next year

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore took the decision in view of the MC resolution seeking a rollback of the hike and the prevailing pandemic situation
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The move has come days before the Congress was to launch a city-wide protest against the hike. (Representational photo)

The Chandigarh administration on Monday stayed the hike in water tariff till March 31, 2022. The charges were increased by 200 times in September last year.

A detailed notification regarding the stay is awaited. It is expected to bring more clarity on the date from which the decision would be applicable, and if the hiked charges that were paid by the residents would be adjusted.

After public outcry and criticism from the opposition, the MC general house had passed a resolution in October last year, asking the administration to withdraw its September the notification and stick to the existing rates till the pandemic was over.

In response, the UT administration in February this year had asked the MC to reconsider the resolution, and then in May sought some clarifications.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore took the decision in view of the MC resolution and pandemic situation, it is learnt. MC commissioner KK Yadav had opposed the MC resolution on rollback of the hiked tariffs, contending major loss to a financially struggling civic body.

The MC collects 90 crore per annum as water charges, but the expenditure incurred to maintain supply to its 1.8 lakh consumers is 225 crore, said an official. Struggling to even pay salaries to its employees because of a severe financial crunch, the civic body was expected to earn an additional 60 crore from the hike.

Political slugfest

The administration’s decision has come days before the Congress had planned a major city-wide protest against the hike.

Facing resistance from various quarters, the top BJP leadership, including city president Arun Sood and mayor Ravikant Sharma met the UT administrator a few days ago and pressed for a rollback.

Sharma said, “We always deliver on our promises. Just after my election, I declared that the rollback would be one of my priorities.”

Meanwhile, even though Congress welcomed the decision, it questioned its timing. “Why put the hike on hold till March 2022 only? Is it because the MC elections are due in December this year,” asked HS Lucky, chief spokesperson of city Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP