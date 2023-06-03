Chandigarh admn rolls out draft policy for accidents involving CTU buses

The UT transport department has finalised a draft for a uniform policy for accident cases involving Chandigarh Transport Buses (CTU) buses.

We are introducing the uniform policy so that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed in each accident case, said the Chandigarh transport director Pradhuman Singh. (HT File Photo)

The CTU fleet currently comprises 438 buses, of which 178 operate on tricity routes. Last year, CTU buses were involved in as many as 62 accidents that had claimed six lives. In 2023, mishaps involving CTU buses remain zero.

The department has sought comments from stakeholders within 15 days.

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said so far, every accident case was being dealt with separately, and decisions were being taken on the basis of facts and circumstances of each case: “We are introducing the uniform policy so that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed in each accident case.”

He said once the policy was framed, the accident committee, which was already in place, will be following the laid-down practice as per the policy.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had previously directed the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, and the UT adviser to frame a uniform policy for cases where drivers working under state transport undertakings were convicted under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At present, drivers of CTU buses involved in accidents are booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A of the IPC. After their conviction, departmental proceedings are initiated parallelly, followed by disciplinary action.

In case the driver is convicted under Section 304-A of the IPC, dismissal orders are passed against the delinquent driver while exercising powers under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India.

What the draft says

The disciplinary authority should notify the speed limit. If the driver exceeds the limit, it will be considered a violation of the policy

The report of the speed limit of the bus at the time of the accident should be taken care of while deciding the conduct of the driver and it should be necessarily be made a part of the evidence in every accident report

The CCTV footage must be taken in every accident case by the accident committee members, as it is a conclusive and decisive piece of evidence

The disciplinary authority should peruse the judgment passed by the trial court, appellate court and revisional court as per the stage before passing the order of dismissal, removal and compulsory retirement, or any other lesser penalty could be imposed under the given circumstances

The conduct of the driver before and after the occurrence of the accident should be taken into consideration

Whether the driver was intoxicated or not, due to which the mishap occurred, should be duly checked by the accident committee members

The statement of passengers, videography of the spot of the accident, along with the bus involved in the accident, and the statement of the conductor should be made a part of the accident report

Whether the accident of the bus occurred due to natural calamities or not should be specifically mentioned in every accident report

Whether the driver is a habitual offender of causing the accident or not, which includes the past history and length of service, should be recorded by the disciplinary authority in the punishment order

The service record and the conduct of the driver till the date of conviction be duly considered and be mentioned in the punishment order.

