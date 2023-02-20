Chandigarh admn to auction nursing home site in Sector 33

The Estate Office has invited e-bids for the auction of a freehold nursing home site in Sector 33-C.

Sized 744.44 square yards, the site has a reserve price of ₹18.25 crore, significantly higher than its last auction of similar sites in October 2022.

The e-auction will begin at 9 am on March 13 and continue till 11 am on March 15.

In the October auction, the administration had earned ₹30.84 crore from the auction of two nursing home sites, also in Sector 33-C.

The first site had received the highest bid of ₹18.25 crore against the reserve price of ₹6.9 crore. The second site, having the same reserve price, had got the highest bid of ₹12.58 crore.

According to officials, the earnest money deposit (EMD) for the upcoming auction has to be made from February 18 till March 10. It will be approved between March 11 and 12.

Bidders are also required to enrol on https://eauction.gov.in/portal by clicking the link “Bidder Enrolment”. Upon enrolment, the bidders will be required to register their valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) with their profile.

“Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder. Please note that bidders are responsible to ensure that they do not lend their DSC to others which may lead to misuse. Detailed terms and conditions are available at eauction.gov.in,” the estate office said.