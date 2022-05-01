Chandigarh admn to bulldoze Colony Number 4 on May 1

The Chandigarh administration will evict all residents and demolish Colony Number 4, which is located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday.

A UT spokesperson said, “Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates have been deputed for the demolition and eviction operation. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which gives magistrates the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance and apprehended danger, has been imposed in 500m periphery of the illegal colony.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many residents were seen moving out of the colony with packed bags on Saturday night. The administration had also made transportation arrangements for them. Police deployment was also seen outside the colony.

On the basis of a biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board on April 29. “A camp was organised on the premises of sub-divisional magistrate (East), Chandigarh, for provisional allotment of flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme in the Maloya Housing Complex,” the spokesperson said.

As many as 299 residents registered and submitted their application on the camp site and the process of accepting applications under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) went on till 1 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, around 1 pm, a draw of lots for the allotment of flats on rental basis took place at the Chandigarh Housing Board office under the supervision of Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest, and Tejdeep Singh Saini, sub-divisional magistrate (Central).

A total of 290 flats were allotted in the draw of lots.

A camp will be held at 10 am on May 1 at Maloya Housing Complex for completing formalities and documentation, and handing over the possession of flats. All 290 successful applicants have been asked to attend the camp with their documents.