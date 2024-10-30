Chandigarh adviser extends beggar-free drive for one more week

Given the success of the “Beggar-Free Chandigarh” campaign, UT adviser Rajeev Verma has decided to extend the awareness drive for an additional week, now continuing through November 5. Originally launched on October 21 as an eight-day initiative by the department of social welfare, this campaign has inspired a strong community response, encouraging citizens to help create a city free from begging. (iStock)

UT police have played a vital role in this effort, having rescued 15 adult beggars and provided them with necessary support and rehabilitation. Additionally, the Union Territory Child Protection Society (UTCPS) has significantly contributed to mass awareness.

The adviser also appealed to public to donate winter essentials, such as new socks, gloves, shoes, mufflers, scarves, and school supplies, at designated ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ locations, including Nari Niketan, Sector 26; old age homes, sectors 15 and 43; and Snehalaya, Sector 39. These donations were collected from October 21 to October 28, 2024, and will go towards supporting vulnerable individuals in the community.

During this Diwali season, Verma emphasised, citizens can spread festive warmth and hope by offering meaningful contributions, rather than handing out alms, ensuring a sustainable and positive impact on the lives of those in need.