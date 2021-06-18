Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida transferred to Delhi

Appointed as chairman of the National Authority of Chemical Weapons Convention; to stay in Chandigarh till his successor is appointed
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Manoj Parida joined the UT administration as adviser to the administrator on December 26, 2018. (HT Photo)

Six months before the completion of his three-year tenure, UT adviser Manoj Parida was transferred to Delhi on Thursday.

Parida will take over as the chairman of the National Authority of Chemical Weapons Convention, in the rank and pay of secretary to the Union government under the Cabinet Secretariat.

The decision on his new appointment was taken by the appointments committee of the cabinet in its latest meeting on Thursday.

As his replacement has not been announced yet, Parida is likely to continue in the Chandigarh adviser’s post for the time-being.

“I am happy to get a chance to serve the Government of India at the secretary level. But I am happier that coronavirus is under control in Chandigarh when I am leaving,” said Parida, who joined the UT administration on December 26, 2018.

Among those whose names are said to be in fray for the new UT adviser are 1987-batch IAS officer Naresh Kumar, chief secretary, Arunachal Pradesh; 1988-batch IAS officer Renu Sharma, additional chief secretary (transport), Delhi; Dharmender Sharma, director general, Election Commission; Chetan Bhagat Sanghi, chief secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; and former chairmen of the Chandigarh Housing Board – Maninder Bains, an IAS officer of Assam cadre, and Satya Gopal, additional secretary, Delhi.

