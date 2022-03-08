Chandigarh adviser unveils sportspersons’ portraits

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal on Monday unveiled the photographs of eminent sportspersons, who represented India at the international level, at the Sports Complex in Sector 42. The portraits displayed include those of Balbir Singh Senior, Reena Khokhar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Monika Malik, Gurjant Singh, Anjum Moudgil, Shiv Singh and Nandini. UT Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon was present on the occasion.

Hockey trials for women today

Chandigarh Hockey will conduct trials for the city’s junior women team at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium at 2 pm on Tuesday. The selected team will compete in the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship to be held at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, from March 25 to April 3. Players born on and after January 1, 2003 can participate in the trials.

IGNOU extends admission date till March 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for application for fresh admissions and re-registration of all master, bachelor, diploma and certificate programmes for the January 2022 session till March 15. Details of academic programmes can be accessed online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

Two arrested for stabbing brother of molested teen

Police have arrested two men for stabbing the brother of a teenager, who one of the accused had molested about six months ago. The duo, Mohit and Ashish, from Mauli Jagran Complex, was arrested on Sunday, while their accomplice, Tushar, is on the run. Police said on Sunday, Mohit, who is out on bail in the molestation case, along with his two accomplices, approached the victim’s brother near Shiv Mandi, EWS Colony, Mauli Jagran, and attacked him with a knife, injuring him. They have been booked for attempt to murder.

Two females fall prey to snatchers

Snatchers targeted two females in the city on Sunday. Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Manimajra, reported that she was walking to a nearby market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone and ₹3,000 in cash. In another incident, a girl from Badheri village complained that three men on a Honda Activa snatched her mobile phone near Palm Garden on Monday. Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.

24-year-old man held for theft

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for stealing ₹8,000, two mobile phones and jewellery from a house in Mauli Jagran on February 20. The accused has been identified as Vikram Kumar alias Vicky, 24, of Mouli Complex, Mouli Jagran. Stolen items have been recovered from him.