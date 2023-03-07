Chandigarh: AEPTA team wins 6th Neelu Chopra inter-club golf tourney

Delhi-based Army Environmental Park and Training Area (AEPTA) team, comprising Shikha Meelu, Shalini Kapoor and Jaspreet Kaur, won the 6th Neelu Chopra inter-club golf tournament, held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday.

From left: Lady captain Ashu Bachittar Singh, AEPTA team members Shikha Meelu, Jaspreet Kaur and Shalini Kapoor, with Ashwani Chopra at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh Golf Club team, comprising Hanima Grewal, Vijay Wadhawan and Saguna Jain, finished runners-up.

In the stableford match, Sukhi Jodha emerged the champion while Tina Jain was the runners-up. Hanima Grewal bagged the top spot in the maximum stableford point event. Raja Dhillon was the winner in the closest-to-the-pin event and Saguna Jain got the first prize in the status-drive event.

The tournament is sponsored by Ashwani Chopra every year in memory of his late wife Neelu Chopra. Lady Captain Ashu Singh said around 60 players participated in the tournament. There were nine teams of four players each. One team from Delhi Golf Club, two teams from AEPTA Delhi, two teams from Panchkula Golf Club and four teams from Chandigarh Golf club. The rest of the players played a stableford match.

Haryana additional chief secretary, IAS Ankur Gupta was the chief guest at the event.