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Chandigarh: After mutual settlement, victim can’t seek enhancement of compensation: HC

The appeal was from a family who had lost their 13-year-old child in an accident caused by a tractor on December 20, 1998. The MACT in Sonepat awarded a compensation of ₹60,000 on August 3, 2001

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that affected family in a motor accident case can’t seek enhancement of compensation, if it had agreed on an amount before the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT).

The court noted that the claim petition was filed only against the private respondents and the offending vehicle was not admittedly insured. (HT File)
The court noted that the claim petition was filed only against the private respondents and the offending vehicle was not admittedly insured. (HT File)

“..once the quantum of compensation stood settled before the learned tribunal and the award itself came to be founded upon such mutual settlement, no ground is made out for interference in appellate jurisdiction merely for the enhancement of the amount so accepted. The appellants, having consented to the quantum before the learned tribunal, cannot be allowed to approbate and reprobate by accepting the award on agreed terms and thereafter questioning the same by way of the present appeal,” the bench of justice Amarinder Singh Grewal said while dismissing an appeal from a Sonepat resident.

The appeal was from a family who had lost their 13-year-old child in an accident caused by a tractor on December 20, 1998. The MACT in Sonepat awarded a compensation of 60,000 on August 3, 2001.

The court noted that the claim petition was filed only against the private respondents and the offending vehicle was not admittedly insured. It also found that the family had not objected to paying of 60,000 to the claimants by the respondents though the family agreed for the settlement reluctantly.

It also found that the tribunal passed the order based on consensus and concession between the parties coupled with the fact that the offending vehicle lacked insurance coverage. The court said that nothing has been brought on record to demonstrate that settlement was involuntarily or stood vitiated on any legally sustainable ground.

“Once the claimants themselves had consciously agreed before the tribunal to accept a lump- sum compensation of 60,000 in full and final settlement of their claims and award came to be passed on the strength of such consent, they cannot now be permitted to turn around and seek enhancement of the very same compensation,” the court recorded.

 
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