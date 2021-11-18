Chandigarh agrees to reinstate 178 terminated NHM workers, but with riders

The UT health department on Wednesday announced to reinstate 178 terminated National Health Mission (NHM) workers, provided they give a written apology and assurance to re-join duties on their previous salaries.

The services of the NHM workers were terminated on October 18, after they went on a strike without giving prior intimation, to press for salaries at DC rates.

In the letter to the terminated staff, NHM nodal officer for UT, Dr Charru Singla said, “Many of the terminated staff, realising their mistake on proceeding on a sudden strike, have appeared before NHM mission director and requested to take them back under NHM. All those who wish to re-join may submit their written request by November 22, while the requests will be considered by the screening committee for appropriate decision.”

The screening committee comprises medical superintendent of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, NHM nodal officer and district family welfare officer.

The letter further read that the guidelines issued by the Central government for service conditions, including pay to NHM staff, will be strictly followed. As per the decision of the executive committee, the status of salaries or wages to NHM employees is being ascertained from other UTs, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to re-examine the aspect of pay to NHM staff as per the DC rates, separately.

Work will be under scrutiny

“Also, the NHM workers conduct will remain under strict watch for at least next six months. In case of any indiscipline or poor performance, their contractual appointment may be terminated again without any notice,” the notice added.

Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The sudden strike by NHM employees had hampered the health facilities. Even then, we have asked them to join their duties. 12 employees had requested and given us written explanations and we have already taken back their termination. The others can apply too and if their assurance will be satisfactory, they will be hired again.”

Around 500 NHM employees, working under the UT health department as doctors, paramedical staff and managerial employees, including nursing officers, pharmacy officers, auxiliary nurse midwives, lab technicians, dental technicians and other Group-4 staffers, have been working at salaries lower than the approved minimum wages since 2013.

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar, general secretary of the NHM union, said, “All the terminated employees want to return to their duties as we have been protesting for the last 20 days. Every employee has a family to look after and without salaries, it is difficult to manage. Also, we will request the authorities to consider the pay hike of the NHM employees at par with DC rate.”

FACT FILE:

In August, over 300 NHM workers went on indefinite leave for 12 days to press for their demand for equal wages for equal work.

September 3 UT administration gave written assurance of increasing their salaries as per the DC rates.

October 26 Health department asks NHM employees to sign consent forms with revised working conditions for taking salaries as per DC rates

October 28 NHM staff protested revised working conditions for salary hike

October 28 UT health department terminates 178 NHM employees for sudden strike and skipping their duties

November 17 Terminated NHM employee’s protest enters day 20; UT asks them to give written assurance if they wish to join back duties on previous salaries