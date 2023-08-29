Chandigarh: Food outlet employees’ screening proposed for early detection of TB

With an aim to make the city tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2024, UT administration has proposed to screen all food outlet employees in the city for early identification of TB patients. The use of a mobile diagnostic van for the purpose will be decided after mapping of the establishments.

Officials during the meeting regarding making Chandigarh tuberculosis free by 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The proposal was put forward at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday. Stakeholders from health department, along with various NGOs of UT such as Rotary and its branches, were present.

The session revolved around a briefing on the National TB Elimination Programme. The UT adviser urged stakeholders to take on the responsibility of different sectors in Chandigarh and focus on TB screening, awareness campaigns and providing nutritional assistance.

“A comprehensive strategy encompassing the identification, treatment, and management of both TB patients and their families will be adopted,” said Dharam Pal.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, every stakeholder came forward and ensured to support TB patients and their families and help the government in achieving the target of TB elimination by 2024.

