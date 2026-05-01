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Chandigarh: Air India adds new flight to Mumbai amid summer rush

The new flight will depart from Mumbai at 4.25 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 6.45 pm. The return leg will leave Chandigarh at 7.15 pm and reach Mumbai at 9.35 pm

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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To cater to the summer rush, Air India Express has launched a new direct flight between Chandigarh and Mumbai from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

With this addition, the number of daily flights between Chandigarh and Mumbai has increased to seven. (HT File)

The new flight will depart from Mumbai at 4.25 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 6.45 pm. The return leg will leave Chandigarh at 7.15 pm and reach Mumbai at 9.35 pm.

With this addition, the number of daily flights between Chandigarh and Mumbai has increased to seven, and eight on Mondays. Previously, six daily flights operated on the route.

On Mondays, IndiGo operates an additional morning flight at 11.10 am, arriving in Mumbai at 1.30 pm, while an Air India flight departs at 9 am.

Most flights to Mumbai land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while only one IndiGo service goes to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which commenced operations in December last year.

Weather disruptions to impact ops

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Air India adds new flight to Mumbai amid summer rush
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Air India adds new flight to Mumbai amid summer rush
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