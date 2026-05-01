Chandigarh: Air India adds new flight to Mumbai amid summer rush

To cater to the summer rush, Air India Express has launched a new direct flight between Chandigarh and Mumbai from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali.

With this addition, the number of daily flights between Chandigarh and Mumbai has increased to seven. (HT File)

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The new flight will depart from Mumbai at 4.25 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 6.45 pm. The return leg will leave Chandigarh at 7.15 pm and reach Mumbai at 9.35 pm.

With this addition, the number of daily flights between Chandigarh and Mumbai has increased to seven, and eight on Mondays. Previously, six daily flights operated on the route.

On Mondays, IndiGo operates an additional morning flight at 11.10 am, arriving in Mumbai at 1.30 pm, while an Air India flight departs at 9 am.

Most flights to Mumbai land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while only one IndiGo service goes to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which commenced operations in December last year.

Weather disruptions to impact ops

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{{^usCountry}} Airlines have warned that adverse weather conditions in Delhi, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kolkata may disrupt flight operations. At Chandigarh airport, arrivals from Jaipur – 6E7718 (7.35 am) and 6E7516 (2.35 pm) – and the Dharamshala flight 6E7722 (2.15 pm) were delayed on Thursday. The Air India flight AI2403 to Delhi, scheduled for 3.50 pm, also departed late at 4.37 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Airlines have warned that adverse weather conditions in Delhi, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kolkata may disrupt flight operations. At Chandigarh airport, arrivals from Jaipur – 6E7718 (7.35 am) and 6E7516 (2.35 pm) – and the Dharamshala flight 6E7722 (2.15 pm) were delayed on Thursday. The Air India flight AI2403 to Delhi, scheduled for 3.50 pm, also departed late at 4.37 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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