Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting 500 bribe

The airport traffic in-charge’s arrest came following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
ASI Avtar Singh, who is posted as traffic in-charge of the Chandigarh airport’s Zone 4, had demanded the bribe to let off a person stopped for violating traffic rules. (HT)
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of 500.

The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to the anonymous complaint, last week, Avtar Singh, who is posted as traffic in-charge of the airport’s Zone 4, stopped three people in a car for violating traffic rules.

He brought the vehicle to the Airport police post and collected the car’s registration card, while informing the driver that a challan will be issued.

As the driver pleaded to be let off, the ASI demanded 500 in front of constable Jaskaran Singh. When the driver took out the money, one of the people present on the spot filmed the ASI while accepting the bribe and uploaded it on the anti-corruption helpline number.

RELATED STORIES

After verification, police booked Avtar under Sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Airport police post and arrested him Friday. If proven, Section 7 entails imprisonment up to five years with fine, while a person held guilty under Section 13 (2) can be jailed for up to seven years with fine.

On April 25, a police constable posted at the Mohali Police Control Room (PCR) was also arrested for taking a 200 bribe from a taxi driver after setting up a fake naka in Kharar.

On April 19, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of 50,000 after the complainant also approached the anti-corruption helpline. The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi, had demanded the bribe for helping the complainant land an instructor’s job at the institute.

Earlier on April 12, the bureau had arrested Devinder Kumar Sharma, a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), for accepting a 1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).

