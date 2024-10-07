Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Ambulance driver held for helping 2 accused escape in Sector-32 firing case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said Jagtar helped the two accused escape using his ambulance after they fired gunshots at two men at a taxi stand near Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32

An ambulance driver was arrested in Chandigarh on Monday in connection with the Sector-32 firing case. The accused was identified as Jagtar Singh, 47, alias Kala, a resident of Dhubali village in Mohali.

The incident, which took place on October 1, involved an argument over money between Rajesh, alias Rocky, and Sunny, alias Pandit. (Getty image)
The incident, which took place on October 1, involved an argument over money between Rajesh, alias Rocky, and Sunny, alias Pandit. (Getty image)

Chandigarh Police said Jagtar helped the two accused escape using his ambulance after they fired gunshots at two men at a taxi stand near Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The incident, which took place on October 1, involved an argument over money between Rajesh, alias Rocky, and Sunny, alias Pandit. When Rajesh refused Sunny’s demand for money, he ordered his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kali, to shoot. Sukhwinder fired two shots, one of which hit Rajesh’s hand while the other struck his colleague, Honey Bhardwaj, in the neck. Both victims sustained bullet injuries, and the accused fled the scene. A case was registered.

The police arrested Sunny and Sukhwinder on October 4, recovering two pistols and live cartridges from their possession. During interrogation, Jagtar’s involvement in the shooting was revealed. The police discovered that he had used his ambulance to help the accused escape to a safe location, making him complicit in the crime.

Jagtar has a prior criminal record, including a case registered under the Narcotics Act in Patiala. The police have also seized his ambulance as part of the investigation.

