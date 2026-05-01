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Chandigarh: Army fraternity recalls Lt Gen Depinder Singh’s legacy

Recalling his association with Lt Gen Depinder Singh, who served as the 18th Chief of Army Staff during the Kargil War, shared fond memories of the veteran officer

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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The army fraternity is mourning the demise of Lt Gen Depinder Singh, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, and overall commander of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. Lt Gen Singh passed away in Panchkula on Tuesday at the age of 96.

Lt Gen Depinder Singh was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. (HT Photo)

He had settled in Panchkula many years ago, where several retired Army officers also reside. Those who had spent time with him have described his passing as a great loss to the community.

Recalling his association with Lt Gen Depinder Singh, General V. P. Malik, who served as the 18th Chief of Army Staff during the Kargil War, shared fond memories of the veteran officer. “I had served with him during Operation Pawan between 1987 and 1989. He was the overall force commander at the time, while I was a brigadier at Army Headquarters,” he said.

He also remembered his earlier interactions with Lt Gen Singh during the tenure of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. “When I was a major and used to take papers to Sam Manekshaw, Lt Gen Depinder Singh was serving as his military assistant. That is when I first got to know him,” he recalled.

Their acquaintance grew stronger in 1986 when both began constructing their houses in Panchkula. “We would often discuss day-to-day issues related to construction materials and labour. That is how our bond developed,” he said.

Cheema fondly noted Lt Gen Singh’s admiration for Sam Manekshaw. “Whenever ‘Sam Bahadur’ was mentioned, his face would light up. He would share stories of his leadership and bravery with great admiration,” he said.

Recalling Lt Gen Depinder Singh, Lily Bawa, a war widow from Sector 12 and former MC councillor in Panchkula, described him as a kind and compassionate person. She said he was also a fine author who wrote several books, and she felt honoured that he mentioned her in one of his works. “He was a gentle and kind-hearted officer. His demise is a great loss not only to the Gorkha community but also to the entire service fraternity,” she said.

Sharing her personal loss, she said her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Inder Bal Singh Bawa, was killed in action while serving as a commanding officer with the IPKF in Sri Lanka in 1987 during Operation Pawan. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Distinguished Military career & leadership journey

Born in 1930, Lt Gen Depinder Singh was commissioned into the Indian Army on December 10, 1950. By 1966, he had risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel and was commanding a battalion. He participated in the Indo-Pak War of 1965 and, in 1969, was selected by Sam Manekshaw as his military assistant, a role he held until 1973.

Later promoted to brigadier, he commanded an infantry brigade in Sikkim and played a crucial role during its integration with India in 1975. In July 1987, he was appointed overall commander of the IPKF. He retired in February 1988 after nearly four decades of service.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Army fraternity recalls Lt Gen Depinder Singh’s legacy
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Army fraternity recalls Lt Gen Depinder Singh’s legacy
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