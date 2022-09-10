Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms

Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 04:01 AM IST

SHOs were asked to act against Bars flouting sound pollution norms in Chandigarh — 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time; in residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night

Chandigarh SHOs have been directed to act against bars, restaurants and clubs playing music in violation of noise pollution norms. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

City’s station house officers (SHOs), have been directed to act against bars, restaurants and clubs playing music in violation of noise pollution norms.

A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards.

Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels. The permissible limit in commercial areas, is 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time, while in residential areas it is 55 dB and 45 dB during daytime and night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP