Chandigarh asks stakeholders for comments on shorter route to airport

The UT administration has sought comments from different stakeholders, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), on alternative routes to shorten the distance from the city to international airport.

In compliance with the orders of Punjab & Haryana high court (HC), a meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of UT advisor Dharam Pal in the presence of UT home secretary Nitin Yadav on Monday to finalise the new alternative route for Chandigarh International Airport.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders -- Air Force, Defence, Representatives of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh International Airport and railway authorities, including Air Commodore M Lal, AOC 12 Wing Indian Air Force, Punjab revenue secretary Manvesh Singh Sidhu, Haryana revenue secretary RS Verma, Chandigarh deputy commissioner

Vinay Pratap Singh, Chandigarh defence estates officer Vishwas Sohal and UT deputy conservator of forests Arul Ranjan.

“The committee has gone through two proposals and after detailed deliberations, it was decided that each stakeholder will submit their comments regarding these two proposals to Chandigarh administration within seven days positively so that the high court may be apprised of the same on the next date of hearing fixed for July 11, 2022,” said a UT spokesman.

Both routes are proposed to start from Junction 63 (Sector 48). As per the proposals submitted, one alternative route will shorten the distance by 2.85 kilometres, while the other alternative route will cut down the distance by 3.32 kilometres.