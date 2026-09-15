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Chandigarh: Azaad The Foundation organises cleanliness and compassion drive at Kaimbwala cowshed

The initiative was organised as part of ATF’s Campus Compassion & Community Outreach Initiative, which aims to engage college students in meaningful social and animal-welfare activities

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 07:57:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Azaad The Foundation (ATF) organised a cleanliness and compassion drive at Kaimbwala Gaushala, bringing together volunteers from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for a morning of seva, learning and community engagement.

During the visit, student coordinators, Debayan and Aditya Choudhary led the outreach and guided all the college volunteers in cleanliness activities at the gaushala. (HT)
During the visit, student coordinators, Debayan and Aditya Choudhary led the outreach and guided all the college volunteers in cleanliness activities at the gaushala. (HT)

The initiative was organised as part of ATF’s Campus Compassion & Community Outreach Initiative, which aims to engage college students in meaningful social and animal-welfare activities while encouraging a more compassionate and responsible approach towards living beings and the environment.

During the visit, student coordinators, Debayan and Aditya Choudhary led the outreach and guided all the college volunteers in cleanliness activities at the gaushala. Students spent time understanding the importance of responsible animal care.

The experience was designed not merely as a volunteering activity but as an opportunity for students to observe, learn and develop a deeper understanding of compassion, coexistence and seva. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Kamlesh Mamgain highlighted that meaningful change begins when young people are given opportunities to experience compassion beyond textbooks and classrooms.

Azaad The Foundation works towards animal welfare, human welfare and education, with a focus on promoting compassion and harmonious coexistence between humans, animals and the environment.

 
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