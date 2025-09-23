Chandigarh: Bar body passes resolution against relocation of high court

The Punjab and Haryana high court Bar Association on Monday passed a resolution opposing the proposed relocation of the high court complex from its present location in Capitol Complex. With a membership of around 5,000 advocates, the Bar Association forms a key stakeholder in any decision regarding the court’s location. (HT File)

The decision was taken during a general house meeting of the Bar Association held in the afternoon, where members voted against the shift through a show of hands.

With a membership of around 5,000 advocates, the Bar Association forms a key stakeholder in any decision regarding the court’s location.

During the meeting, speakers strongly advocated for retaining the institution at its current premises.

The matter was brought before the general body after the high court earlier this month asked the association president Sartej Singh Narula to place the issue before its members for discussion and resolution. This direction came despite the executive committee of the Bar Association having earlier agreed to the relocation, a decision which was communicated to the court.

The UT administration has offered a 45-acre site in Sarangpur for the new high court complex. However, concerns have been raised over traffic management at the proposed site.

An alternative location at IT Park was also discussed but was rejected by the UT administration.

The Chandigarh administration has also ruled out using adjoining forest land for expansion at the existing site.