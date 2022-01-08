Chandigarh BJP demands high-level inquiry into lapse in PM’s security

A delegation of the Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party met the Punjab governor and UT administrator on Friday and submitted a memorandum, demanding a high-level inquiry into the lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security at Ferozepur on January 5.

The delegation was led by state president Arun Sood, Himachal Pradesh co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain and senior leader Raghubir Arora.

In its memorandum, the BJP alleged, “The whole nation was shocked to see the manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was compromised by the Congress-led Punjab government. It was a major lapse in his security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab, due to the road being blocked by some protesters.”

Sood alleged that this was an exhibition of the anti-Modi narrative of the Congress. “It shows the mentality of those who could not go beyond their family’s interest and accept Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. There has been negligence on the part of the Punjab government, but they are trying to put the blame on others,” he added.

Later in the day, the party organised a “Congress Sadbuddhi Maun Dharna” in Sector 46. Sood said the silent dharna was organised for the good wisdom of the Congress party, its leaders and chief ministers in different states across the country.

Party protests outside Mohali DC’s office

Mohali Upset over the lapses in the security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leaders Ramesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Jha alleged that the Punjab government had miserably failed in enforcing law and order. “It should be dismissed immediately and President’s rule should be imposed and elections should be conducted,” they added.

Later, protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Isha Kalia.

Youth Congress raps Shah for blaming Punjab govt

The Chandigarh Youth Congress (CYC) on Friday held a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah for blaming the Congress-led Punjab government for lapses in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CYC president Manoj Lubana said, “The BJP should stop blaming the Punjab government. We strongly stand by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The responsibility of PM’s security lies with the SPG, through the home ministry. With daily expenditure on PM’s SPG security cover reaching over ₹1.62 crore, the blame cannot be placed on anyone else.”

He added that when hundreds of lives were lost during peaceful farmers protest, not a single word was spoken by the PM, but when he was made to wait 15-20 minutes, he created a huge drama.

“The PM returned to the airport as his scheduled rally attracted only 700 people, as opposed to the expected 70,000. In 2009, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and went on a visit to Ahmedabad, he was opposed, but he did not attack the then chief minister, Modi, who is now creating such a big ruckus on the same matter,” said Lubana.