Chandigarh BJP launches campaign to gather suggestions from residents

In order to involve Chandigarh residents in making its vision document, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched ‘Mera Chandigarh Mera Sujhaav’ campaign.

City member of parliament (MP) Kirron Kher launched the campaign virtually at Chandigarh BJP office, where party’s state president Arun Sood interacted with mediapersons.

“In the last six years, the BJP has taken many steps towards the development of Chandigarh. To continue this campaign of democracy and development, the party wants to reach out to the residents to ensure their participation. Our vision is to make Chandigarh not only the number one city in the country but also a world-class city in the next five years. This campaign has been launched to make a roadmap to achieve the feat,” Sood said.

“Through My Chandigarh, My Suggestion programme, we will try to establish direct communication with the people of city. Under this campaign, residents will be invited and encouraged to share their suggestions and aspirations with the BJP. On the basis of their feedback, the BJP will prepare Sankalp Patra for 2021 municipal corporation elections,” he added.

The suggestions from residents will be collected through various means. A total of 200 boxes will be installed at different public places where people can drop their suggestions. The public will also be able to give its suggestions by giving a missed call on 8141-253-535 or by visiting the campaign website www.bjpforchandigarh.com.

MP Kher said, “I am very much connected to Chandigarh. I wish to make it a world-class city and for this purpose, participation of public is really important. I request all residents of Chandigarh to send us their suggestions for the development of the city, so that we can implement and ensure growth.”

A three-member team has also been formed to look after the ‘Mera Chandigarh, Mera Suggestion’ campaign, which includes Amit Rana , Arun Deep and Pankaj Sanduja.

Chandigarh MC elections co-incharge and MP Indu Bala Goswami, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, former state president Sanjay Tandon, former MP Satyapal Jain and state spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain were also present at the event.