Chandigarh boy in Indian team for U-19 cricket Asia Cup

BCCI’s Junior Selection Committee has selected Chandigarh’s all-rounder Nikhil Kumar in the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2024 commencing from November 29 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). India is placed in “Group A”, which includes Pakistan, Japan and the host, UAE; wherein a total of eight countries are participating in the tournament. India, which is a strong contender in the tournament for being an eight-time champion, will start its campaign against Pakistan. The team will leave for UAE on November 25. Nikhil, a Class 12 student at Saupin’s School in Sector 32, has been selected in view of his domestic and international performance in the recent months. (HT Photo)

Nikhil, a Class 12 student at Saupin’s School in Sector 32, has been selected in view of his domestic and international performance in the recent months. He had performed brilliantly against the Australia Under 19 team in three ODIs and two Tests held in Chennai and Puducherry. While batting, he scored an unbeaten innings of 55 runs and helped him win a thrilling match by two wickets. Nikhil also scored 61 runs in the second Test.

Earlier, during the NCA camp at Ahmedabad, Nikhil scored 124 runs in four matches and took nine wickets in the Inter-NCA One Day Cricket Tournament. His performance in the Under 23 format at the UTCA domestic season has also been commendable. He scored 236 runs in four matches.