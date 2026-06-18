Chandigarh: Brain-dead Solan man gives new lease of life to 3 at PGIMER

A 26-year-old Yogesh Kumar gave a new lease of life to three patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), after being declared brain dead.

Donor Yogesh Kumar (HT Photo)

Kumar, who was a lecturer at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, lost his life in a road accident on May 28, 2026, when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Rajpura.

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A resident of Chila Kalan, Shamti, in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, Kumar was an M.Pharm graduate with a promising future ahead of him.

Following initial treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital in Rajpura, he was referred to PGIMER. Despite intensive care, he succumbed to brain injury and was certified brain-stem dead under the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

In the midst of profound grief, his father, Puran Chand, chose to honour his son’s spirit by consenting to the donation of all eligible organs. The decision enabled the successful retrieval and transplantation of the liver, pancreas, and both kidneys at PGIMER, including the institute’s 73rd Simultaneous Pancreas-Kidney (SPK) transplant.

Puran Chand said, “Our son was our lifeline, and his sudden loss has left a void that can never be filled. He was devoted to his education and always believed in helping others. When doctors told us there was no hope of bringing him back, we felt that if his organs could help others, a part of him would continue to live on. Knowing that Yogesh has brought hope to families who were waiting for these organs gives us some strength in this painful time. We only wish that more families could find the courage to support organ donation so that others may receive a second chance when all hope seems lost.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, said, “Yogesh’s story is a poignant reminder that even the deepest personal tragedy can become a source of hope for others. The decision of his family to consent to organ donation reflects extraordinary courage, generosity and social responsibility.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, said, “Yogesh’s story is a poignant reminder that even the deepest personal tragedy can become a source of hope for others. The decision of his family to consent to organ donation reflects extraordinary courage, generosity and social responsibility.” {{/usCountry}}

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Following the family’s consent, multiple teams across the institute worked seamlessly to facilitate the donation and transplantation process. One patient received a kidney transplant, another underwent a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant, and a third recipient received the donor liver. For these patients and their families, the donation marked the end of a long and uncertain wait and the beginning of a new chapter in life.