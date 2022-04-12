Chandigarh can expect rain relief on Wednesday, say Met officials

After three days of scorching heat, some relief can be expected from Wednesday with Met officials predicting chances of light rain in the city and surrounding areas due to Western Disturbance.

On Monday, the maximum temperature continued on its upward trajectory, going up to 40.7°C. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared severe heatwave in region with the maximum temperature touching 40.1°C, seven degrees above normal.

A yellow alert was issued for Tuesday as well, with the mercury expected to remain on the higher side.

Usually, the mercury doesn’t go above 40°C until late April.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to the prolonged dry spell we have had no rain in summers till now. Due to this, south westerlies, which warm up the region, have started blowing before than normal.”

With a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect the region from Wednesday there are chances of abatement of the heat wave in the coming days as per Singh. “While it may not rain much in the city, rains in the hills will change the wind system in the region. Cooler Northerlies can cool down the city by 2-3°C,” he added. From Thursday, clear skies are expected in the city.

On Monday, the minimum temperature went up from 20.5°C on Sunday to 21.1°C. This was 2.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.