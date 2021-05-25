Chandigarh caps CT scan rates at 1,800

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions, the Chandigarh administration on Monday capped the charges for CT and HRCT at ₹1,800. It had earlier told court that the rates are to be reduced from ₹2,000 to ₹1,900.

Computed tomography (CT) scan and its high-resolution (HR) variant are medical imaging techniques used in radiology to get detailed images of the body non-invasively for diagnostic purposes. Chest CT scan is being widely used by Covid-19 patients to assess the extent of infection in lungs.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said no private diagnostic centre should charge more than ₹1,800 for CT/HRCT scan, which is inclusive of all taxes. Earlier, the Mohali administration had also capped the price at ₹2,000.