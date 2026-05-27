Chandigarh: Chitkara International School students shine at MaRRS Spelling Bee 2026

Students of Chitkara International School (CIS), delivered an outstanding performance at the prestigious MaRRS International Spelling Bee Championship 2026 held recently in Mumbai, bringing international recognition to the institution and the region.

Student of Chitkara International School (Panchkula campus), Aakash Nimwal first international rank in Category 1. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The globally acclaimed championship, which evaluates spelling accuracy, pronunciation, vocabulary, verbal reasoning and advanced linguistic aptitude, witnessed participation from thousands of students across multiple competitive levels before finalists advanced to the international round.

Among the top achievers was Aakash Nimwal from the CIS Panchkula campus, who secured a perfect score of 100 marks and achieved the first international rank in Category 1.

Aakash had earlier participated and qualified while studying in Class I during the 2024-25 academic session. With consistent hard work and dedicated preparation throughout the year, he achieved first place internationally.

Currently, he is studying in Class 3. Speaking about his achievement, Aakash said consistent practice and encouragement from his parents, grandparents and teachers motivated him to excel. Adding to the school’s success, Anjali De of Class II from CIS Panchkula earned the title of ‘Budding Star’ in Category 2 with 62 marks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Students from the 2023-24 batch of the Panchkula campus, whose competition cycle was extended because the event could not be conducted the previous year, also registered notable achievements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students from the 2023-24 batch of the Panchkula campus, whose competition cycle was extended because the event could not be conducted the previous year, also registered notable achievements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ayra Mehta secured 80 marks along with Rank 2 in Category 1, while Shaurya Saluja obtained 58 marks and Rank 8 in the same category.

Niyati Chitkara, vice president of Chitkara International Schools, congratulated the students and said their achievement reflected academic excellence, intellectual curiosity and perseverance.

She added that the accomplishment reinforced the institution’s focus on nurturing globally competent and future-ready learners. The championship tested participants on a wide range of language skills, including synonyms, antonyms, listening comprehension, pronunciation, parts of speech and aural interpretation.

The event was initially scheduled to be held in Dubai but was rescheduled to be held in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}