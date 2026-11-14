Chandigarh Chord | Geometry of memory: A wall, a theorem and a thousand memories

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, a humble brick wall designed by Pierre Jeanneret continues to hold together the geometry of a city and the memories of generations who grew up within its classrooms. Chandigarh was born from a plan—lines drawn across a map, sectors numbered, roads given their measured curves and neighbourhoods placed with geometric precision. Le Corbusier envisioned a modern city of order and reason. Yet, as the years passed, its most enduring map was drawn not by architects but by memories. Pierre Jeanneret brought mathematics onto an exterior wall of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh.

For generations of Chandigarh’s children, Sector 16 holds a special place in that map. It is the address of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, affectionately remembered as 16 Model — a place where childhood unfolded between morning assemblies, crowded classrooms, playground rivalries and friendships that outlasted the school bell. Among its most remarkable features is a simple brick wall that transformed a mathematical theorem into a lasting work of art.

A wall that taught mathematics

Designed by the Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, cousin of Le Corbusier, the school campus was originally built in 1954 as Junior Secondary School-III. While Le Corbusier conceived the city’s master plan, Jeanneret devoted himself to its homes, schools and civic institutions, bringing a distinctly humane sensibility to Chandigarh’s emerging architectural landscape.

At 16 Model, that sensibility found an extraordinary expression in the Pythagorean wall. The familiar theorem, a² + b² = c², has occupied countless blackboards and exercise books, often accompanied by the anxious calculations of students struggling to understand it. But here, Jeanneret brought mathematics out of the classroom and onto an exterior wall. Using exposed local brick, he created a geometric composition of squares arranged around a right-angled triangle, making an abstract mathematical principle visible in the everyday surroundings of schoolchildren.

There was no elaborate ornamentation, no expensive material and no grand architectural gesture. The beauty lay in the simplicity of the idea. For a child walking towards class, mathematics was no longer confined to a textbook. It was right there, embedded in brick, waiting to be noticed. The wall was also an example of Jeanneret’s practical intelligence. Its solid, largely windowless surface helped shield adjoining classrooms from the harsh, low-angle morning and evening sun. The exposed brick, the orientation and the thoughtful use of materials responded to Chandigarh’s climate, combining function with imagination.

It was a wall that sheltered classrooms, supported the building and taught a theorem—all without demanding attention.

Where childhood found its own geometry

But 16 Model was never merely a place of lessons and architectural ideas. Its true character lived in the ordinary moments that gradually became extraordinary with the passage of time. There were the familiar commands of morning assembly, the rustle of uniforms, the teacher whose voice could silence a noisy classroom and the encouraging smile that gave a hesitant child the confidence to raise a hand.

There were lunchboxes shared during recess, whispered jokes, friendships forged over playground games and the fierce rivalries of cricket and football. There were debates, cultural programmes and school functions that allowed shy children to discover their voices and imagine futures beyond the classroom. The school bell marked the end of lessons, but rarely the end of conversations. Friendships spilled out through the gates and continued along the roads home.

For many former students, the Pythagorean wall became an unnoticed companion to these memories. It stood quietly through the changing seasons of childhood, witnessing hurried footsteps, youthful laughter and the small discoveries that made school life memorable. Years later, former students returning to the campus may find the corridors narrower and the playground smaller than they remembered. Yet memory has its own architecture. It enlarges places according to the emotions they contain.

A city held together by memories

As Chandigarh grows and its neighbourhoods evolve, the Pythagorean wall remains a reminder of a time when public architecture carried the promise of a more thoughtful and inclusive society.

Its significance lies not only in Pierre Jeanneret’s design but also in the countless ordinary lives it has touched. It represents a vision in which even a government school could become a canvas for ideas, where a building could educate beyond its classrooms and where a simple brick wall could become part of a city’s collective memory.

Chandigarh may have been drawn with a ruler and compass, but 16 Model gave that geometry a heartbeat. And for those who once walked through its gates, one simple phrase can still redraw the entire map of childhood: “I studied at 16 Model.”

vivekgulati1971@gmail.com

(The writer is a freelance contributor)