Chandigarh Chord | The spiral ramp to yesterday

Every university has a landmark that becomes the keeper of its collective memories. For Panjab University, it is undoubtedly the Student Centre—fondly called Stu-C. More than a building, it is an emotion that has witnessed generations of friendships, dreams, debates and unforgettable moments.

PU’s Student Centre is the place where strangers become lifelong friends.

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Designed in its distinctive circular form with a graceful spiral ramp winding around it, the Student Centre stands as one of the architectural icons of the campus. Conceived as part of Chandigarh’s celebrated modernist heritage, its unique design has welcomed students since 1975 and has become synonymous with university life.

For many alumni, however, the soul of the Student Centre was perched on its top floor—the legendary South Indian Coffee House. The climb up the spiral ramp was almost ceremonial. With every turn, one left behind the stress of assignments and examinations, only to arrive at a place where time seemed to slow down. The aroma of freshly brewed filter coffee mingled with the fragrance of crisp dosas, steaming idlis and buttery masala uttapams. Affordable, unpretentious and welcoming, the Coffee House became the preferred meeting place not only for students but also for professors, researchers and alumni who returned simply to relive old memories. It remains one of the campus’ most cherished institutions and was revived after a four-year closure, much to the delight of generations of PU lovers.

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{{^usCountry}} Downstairs, the Student Centre buzzed with life from morning till evening. Tea stalls overflowed with animated discussions on politics, cricket, cinema and philosophy. Student elections transformed the open spaces into vibrant arenas of democracy, where fiery speeches echoed through the corridors and future leaders learned the art of persuasion. Bookshops and stationery stores rescued countless students before examinations, while photocopy shops became silent partners in every academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Downstairs, the Student Centre buzzed with life from morning till evening. Tea stalls overflowed with animated discussions on politics, cricket, cinema and philosophy. Student elections transformed the open spaces into vibrant arenas of democracy, where fiery speeches echoed through the corridors and future leaders learned the art of persuasion. Bookshops and stationery stores rescued countless students before examinations, while photocopy shops became silent partners in every academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

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The Student Centre was where strangers became lifelong friends. It was where class toppers helped anxious classmates, theatre enthusiasts rehearsed their dialogues, musicians found appreciative audiences and budding poets scribbled verses on tissue papers over endless cups of tea. It was impossible to sit there for an hour without meeting someone familiar.

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Today, smartphones may have replaced handwritten notes and digital classrooms may have changed learning habits, yet the essence of Stu-C remains untouched. Alumni still remember the sound of footsteps on the spiral ramp, the comforting simplicity of the South Indian Coffee House, and the joyous chaos that defined every afternoon on campus. Those memories are preserved not in photographs but in conversations that begin with, “Do you remember the Student Centre?”

Perhaps that is the true legacy of Panjab University’s Student Centre. It never merely served food or provided a place to sit. It created a community. It reminded every student that education is as much about human connections as it is about books. Long after degrees have yellowed with age, the memories brewed over a cup of coffee at Stu-C continue to warm the heart.

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vivekgulati1971@gmail.com

(The writer is a freelance contributor)