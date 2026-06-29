Chandigarh sizzles at 41°C, monsoon respite over a week away: IMD

With the monsoon getting delayed by more than a week, the city’s temperature saw an upward trend, reaching a maximum of 41° Celsius on Sunday from Saturday’s 40.7°C. The maximum temperature on the day was 4.7°C above normal. This was the second highest maximum temperature the city has seen this month. On June 9, the City Beautiful had recorded 42.7°C. Amid the scorching heat, frequent power cuts added to the woes, residents of several Mohali areas said.

A peacock scans for prey while perched on the fence of a factory in the industrial area of Sector 75, Mohali, on a hot, sunny day. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

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Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said they would observe the temperature on Monday before a heatwave is declared in the city. When the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and is between 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal in the region, then it is considered a heatwave. With rain likely around the start of the next month, the temperature is expected to fall.

The minimum temperature also rose from 26.8°C on Saturday to 28.6°C on Sunday, 2°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C, the weatherman stated.

Expect pre-monsoon showers from July 2

The monsoon has officially missed its normal onset date with the city and will be delayed, which IMD officials remain hopeful will be in the first week of July. The normal onset date in the city is June 26, which is calculated by taking the average of the past 30 years. As of Sunday evening, the monsoon system’s northern limit has remained unchanged since June 12, just at the tip of Uttar Pradesh while from the south, the monsoon system has just entered parts of Gujarat.

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{{^usCountry}} IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the monsoon had slowed down in the absence of any strong cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. “We expect the monsoon will arrive in the first week of July. It will remain dependent on how fast Uttar Pradesh gets covered by the monsoon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the monsoon had slowed down in the absence of any strong cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. “We expect the monsoon will arrive in the first week of July. It will remain dependent on how fast Uttar Pradesh gets covered by the monsoon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a bulletin released by Delhi IMD, the monsoon system is likely to advance further in the coming days. In three days, it can advance into parts of Uttar Pradesh. Three days after that, it is expected to enter parts of Himachal Pradesh but the forecast doesn’t mention by when we can expect the monsoon in the city. Paul added that if conditions become favourable, it would only be a matter of days before the monsoon reaches the city.

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Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect the region from July 2. While there are chances of light rain as per the initial forecast, pre-monsoon showers associated with the monsoon system can also start around that time.

Power cuts frustrating, say residents

Mohali:Residents of Zirakpur, including those living along Lohgarh Road, and the Balongi belt covering Sectors 119 to 123 and Barhmajra endured repeated power cuts. According to residents, intermittent outages of around 30 minutes began on Saturday night and continued through the day, while several localities remained without electricity for long hours.

Consumers said that between 4.30 pm and 7 pm, several parts of Zirakpur witnessed repeated interruptions in power supply. Around Balongi, residents claimed electricity was disrupted more than five times during the day, affecting domestic work, water supply and businesses. The outages were brief, they said.

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Repeated attempts to contact the Zirakpur XEN through phone calls and text messages to ascertain the reason behind the outages drew no response.

Regarding Balongi, superintending engineer HS Oberoi denied power cut reports.