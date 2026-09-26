Chandigarh civic body cracks down on littering; over 56k in penalties imposed

The municipal corporation (MC) on Friday took action against six violations reported from different parts of the city, including Sector 26, Sector 18 C, Sector 45, Burail, Industrial Area Phase-2 and Dadumajra Colony, stepping up its enforcement drive against littering and illegal dumping

Photographic evidence of the violations was recorded and on-the-spot challans were issued under the applicable provisions. (HT File)

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According to the daily report of littering challans, enforcement teams inspected various locations and took action against persons found littering or disposing of waste at unauthorised places. Photographic evidence of the violations was recorded and on-the-spot challans were issued under the applicable provisions.

In Sector 26, ward 3, a littering violation was detected and a challan was issued. In Sector 18 C, ward 11, waste was found dumped behind SCO 24, following which enforcement action was taken.

In Sector 45, illegal disposal/littering was reported in front of Shop Number 47/2; in Burail, near Shop Number 45/4; in Industrial Area Phase-2, behind House Number 807; and in Dadumajra Colony, near House Number 436. A penalty of ₹14,071 each was imposed in these four cases, totaling ₹56,284.

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{{^usCountry}} The MC reiterated that littering and illegal dumping of garbage in public places will not be tolerated. Regular inspections and enforcement drives are being undertaken across the city to ensure compliance with sanitation and solid waste management norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MC reiterated that littering and illegal dumping of garbage in public places will not be tolerated. Regular inspections and enforcement drives are being undertaken across the city to ensure compliance with sanitation and solid waste management norms. {{/usCountry}}

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