Chandigarh clamps fresh restrictions as daily Covid cases reach 96

With the daily Covid-19 cases hitting the 96 mark on Sunday, a 37% spike from the 70 cases the day before, the UT administration announced a slew of restrictions to contain the spread of the infection.

An order issued by UT administrator Dharam Pal stated that restaurants, hotels, cafes, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls can operate only at 50% capacity, and only fully vaccinated adults or those who are not due for their second dose will be allowed inside. This will be applicable to all adults, including employees.

Earlier, the number of guests at these establishments was capped at 300 or 50% capacity, whichever is lower.

Further, Sukhna Lake will remain closed for public on Sunday, and on all other days, it will be open only from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 8pm for morning and evening walkers. Police will ensure that visitors wear masks and maintain social distancing, and violators will be issued challans.

Any breach of these orders will invite action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Owners of commercial establishments violating the orders will be fined ₹5,000 and will face action as per law on repeated violation.

No access to public places without vaccination

Reiterating its earlier order, the UT administration said that people who have yet to receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed in public places in Chandigarh and will face a ₹500 fine if caught.

A notice issued by the administrator said, “In public places with large gatherings, like vegetable and grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, markets and other similar places, only fully vaccinated adults will be allowed from January 1. In case any adult, with overdue second dose is found, they will be fined ₹500. Non-payment of the fine will attract proceedings under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Daily tally highest since June 5

Chandigarh’s 96 Covid-19 cases on Sunday were the highest single-day count since June 5 when 98 people had tested positive.

The city has been witnessing a continuous uptick in cases for the past five days, leading to concerns of another surge.

The positivity rate also shot up overnight from 4.75% to 5.5%, as 96 of the 1,744 people tested were found infected. As many as 18 of these were reported from Manimajra alone.

As per the UT health department, 82 of the 96 people found infected on Sunday are fully vaccinated. As many as six had got only the first dose, while one has not received any dose. Besides, seven have not been vaccinated yet as they are aged less than 18.

“Of the 96 patients, only two required hospitalisation due to their medical history. Most of the fully vaccinated patients are asymptomatic. Though vaccinated people can also get infected, the vaccine is certainly helping in controlling the severity of infection and lowering hospitalisation and fatality rates,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Virus claims 60-year-old woman’s life in Mohali

A 60-year-old woman from Sector 78 became the latest Covid fatality in Mohali on Sunday. She was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Mohali also reported 53 cases, while Panchkula logged 32, making tricity’s single-day tally 181, highest since June when the second wave had started waning.

The positivity rate in Mohali was recorded at 4.2%, followed by 2.58% in Panchkula.

With this, tricity’s active cases climbed to 614, including 321 in Chandigarh, 164 in Mohali and 129 in Panchkula.

Eight areas sealed in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration also declared eight new micro-containment zones in the city.

The affected areas are located in Sectors 26, 33-D, 37-B, 38-C, 43-B and 50 (Paradise Enclave), and Manimajra and Dadumajra village.

UT district magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said regular screening and monitoring will be done by medical teams, and frequent sanitisation of the area my municipal staff will be carried out. “Residents are advised to strictly follow social distancing norms, wear masks and take care of hand hygiene,” he added.