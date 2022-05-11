Chandigarh Class 10 students exude confidence after CBSE science exam

Students appearing for the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) second term science exam on Tuesday said it was fairly easy.

Several of them could be seen discussing ‘easy’ question paper outside centres including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was the exam centre for over six schools.

Anoop of The British School, Sector 44, said, “The exam went well, the question paper was divided set wise, one of the sets was a little difficult.”

Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt. Schoolmate Sia said, “The exam was easier than expected and included all the syllabus.”

Shivani, another student of the same school said, “I completed my exam 30 minutes before the time was up so it went well for me.”

Shrishti of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, also found the exam easy. Manisha of Javahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Sector 25, Chandigarh said, “I had a really good exam today because the paper was really easy.”

The next major exam for CBSE’s Class 10 students will be social sciences on Saturday.