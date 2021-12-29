Chandigarh: Club bouncer, two others arrested for stealing guest’s gold chain

A bouncer working at a club, his brother and a jeweller have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling the gold chain of a guest who had come to the club for Christmas celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Dilshad, 25, of Mohali, who works as a bouncer in the Ministry of Bar Exchange (MOBE), Elante Mall, Phase 1, Industrial Area Chandigarh, his brother Sultan, 27, who works as a commission agent with a jeweller in Sector 22, and Ravinder, 29, the owner of Dhani Ram Jewellers in Sector-23.

Complainant, Neha Kumar, a resident of Phase 3B2 of Mohali, said that on December 25, she had visited MOBE to attend a Christmas party organised by her office. Till about 10.10pm, the gold chain was on her neck, but later when she went to the ground floor of the mall, she realised her chain was missing.

She suspected the hand of club employees and informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that during the party, Neha had fallen asleep on a chair and the

bouncer, Dilshad, took the opportunity to remove the chain from her neck.

Footage of closed-circuit television camera installed inside the club clearly showed the accused in the act, said police.

Dilshad later handed over the chain to his brother, Sultan, who further sold it to Ravinder, who purchased the chain without proper verification. Police said Dilshad, who had been working as a bouncer in MOBE for the last one year, had told Sultan that he had found the chain lying on the floor of the club.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh. The accused was before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}