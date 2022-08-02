Chandigarh collects 176 crore GST in July

The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June’s growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

“The main reason for the record collection is the department’s focus on bill-generation by shopkeepers. A helpline number has been lodged to register complaints regarding non-issuance of bills,” the official said.

Notably, the UT had registered a 29% rise in GST collection in May as well. The collection stood at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than the ₹130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.

In April, the city saw an increase of 22% as the collection stood at ₹249 crore, ₹46 crore higher than the ₹203 crore mopped up during the same month last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March, the collection stood at ₹184 crore, 11% more than the ₹165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

A growth of 20% was seen in February, with collections of ₹178 crore – ₹29 crore more than ₹149 crore collected during the same month in 2021. The finance ministry has not released state-wise data for January this year.