Chandigarh College of Architecture’s working comes under scanner

Published on Jul 30, 2022 04:58 AM IST
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has written to the Chandigarh administrator regarding the college’s working and falling standards
Council of Architecture wrote to the Chandigarh administrator that some faculty members of the college were complaining about groupism and victimisation, which was creating frustration to the extent of taking voluntary retirement. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The working of the Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) has come under the scanner, with the Council of Architecture (CoA) raising concerns over its working and falling standards.

In a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, COA stated, “The concern mainly pertains to quality of students graduating out of CCA. The council is willing to help institutes rise to international standards and has initiated mentorship programmes to help them achieve excellence.”

COA’s president Habeeb Khan further stated in the letter, “We have received anonymous complaints from some faculty members of CCA, complaining about groupism and victimisation, which is creating frustration to the extent of taking voluntary retirement.”

The letter, written on July 5, added, “Against the requirement of one principal, one professor, three associate professors and 10 assistant professors, the institute has shown one principal, no professor, nine associate professors and nine assistant professors. However, none of the faculty members have confirmed appointment in the application submitted to the council. Hence, the status remains suspect. The institute may be advised to rectify these deficiencies immediately to avoid any adverse action from council’s end.”

