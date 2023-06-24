Chandigarh: Congress alleges corruption in colony department of the estate office

A delegation of residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26 on Friday met deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh and apprised him of corruption in the department dealing with the colony and submitted a memorandum regarding the same. The deputation was led by Ravi Thakur, president of District Congress Committee (urban), Chandigarh.

The deputy commissioner heard the complaints and promised action in case of wrongdoing in the Estate office. (HT Files)

In the memorandum, it was alleged that the officials of the estate office deputed to collect house rent from the colony dwellers, did not inform the dwellers about the pending rent and other dues, despite many visits to the estate office. It was stated that all occupants, whether original allottees or not, are willing to pay their pending rent and other dues, which is payable on behalf of their dwelling unit and the amount should be conveyed to the occupants.

The deputy commissioner heard the complaints and promised action in case of wrongdoing in the Estate office. He further said, “All occupants will be permitted to pay the due rent of their dwelling units, irrespective of the fact, whether the occupant is in possession of original allotment letter in his name or not.”

