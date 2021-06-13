Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Congress chief booked for violating Covid protocols
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Congress chief booked for violating Covid protocols

Several other party members also booked for violating Covid safety protocols during their protests against the hike in fuel prices on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla (HT Photo)

Police have booked Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla and several other party members for violating Covid safety protocols during their protests against the hike in fuel prices on Friday.

Chawla, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Inder Pal and Naresh Kumar were booked after their protest near a Sector 21 petrol pump. Similarly, some party supporters were also booked for their protest near the New Labour Chowk in Sector 34.

The cases were registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Pena Code and the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, with the administration easing lockdown curbs, Chandigarh Police have intensified patrolling to ensure compliance of safety protocols.

SHOs concerned have been directed to form teams to keep a check on crowding in public places, especially at Sukhna Lake, Sector-17 Plaza, Elante Mall, and markets in Sectors 19 and 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP