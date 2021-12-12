Chandigarh Congress chief slams BJP for non-payment of ex-gratia to kin of Covid victims

: Chandigarh Congress slammed the BJP-led municipal corporation on Saturday for not disclosing the details of expenditures to the tune of ₹40 crore made out of the collected Covid cess.

Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said that as per Disaster Management Act, 2005, every family whose member died due to a disaster is entitled for ex-gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh.

“Since Covid-19 has been declared as a disaster, every family who lost a member to the disease is entitled to ex-gratia compensation. During the resumed hearing in the matter before the Supreme Court in June, the BJP-led government had conveyed that pleas seeking directions for compensation are genuine and are being attended to. But, till today, the government has done nothing to grant it,” he said.

Chawla said that the actual data of declared Covid deaths is still understated, but in spite of all this, BJP is falsely claiming to have effectively controlled the pandemic in the city.

Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, stated that instead of patting their own back, BJP should apologise to the people of Chandigarh for failing the city on all fronts. “Not only this, the BJP councillors have indulged in massive corruption during the last six years. This is evident from the fact that despite back breaking increase in taxes, the corporation finds it difficult to pay even the salaries of the employees,” he said.

He further stated that when the BJP took over in 2015, the Corporation had a fixed deposit of ₹500 crore. “Today, this whole amount has been squandered by the BJP led MC by indulging in corrupt practices and wasteful expenditure,” he said.

‘BJP false housing scheme shattered employees’ dreams’

Chandigarh: For the past eight years, BJP has denied the rights of employees for housing facility, despite the fact that in 2008, as many as 4,000 accommodations were announced and in 2010, a lucky draw was held on the basis of which these residences were to be allotted, but it turned out to be a false promise.

This was stated by Rajinder Rana, coordinator MC elections and sitting Congress MLA from Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh, while addressing an election rally on Saturday in support of Congress candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla from ward no. 10 in Sector 29.

Rana said that in 2008, the BJP government promised to provide housing facility to the employees at the rate of ₹34 lakh for three BHK, ₹24 lakh for two BHK of and one BHK for ₹13 lakh. During the time, it was agreed to provide one BHK for ₹5 lakh under EWS scheme, but on the condition that the applicant should not have his residence in the tricity.

It was during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 that the BJP again promised that the accommodations will be allotted soon. But, due to unfulfilled political promises for the last eight years, many of those eligible have lost hope as either many have retired and few are no more alive. Now, when the prices of the property are sky rocketing, these people cannot even imagine of purchasing a new home. The price of 3 BHK has soared to around ₹1.76 crore and that of 2BHK and 1 BHK have also risen, shattering the dream of these employees, said Rana.