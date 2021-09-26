Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Congress protests against BJP over ‘anti-public’ policies
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Congress protests against BJP over ‘anti-public’ policies

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, led by president Subash Chawla, staged a protest against the BJP outside the municipal corporation office in Sector 17
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:20 AM IST
Police using water cannons to disperse Congress workers protesting against the BJP outside the municipal corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, led by president Subash Chawla, staged a protest against the “anti-public” policies of the BJP outside the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Saturday. Police barricaded the spot and had to resort to the use of water cannons to disperse of the protesters. Carrying placards and banners with messages like “take back hike in water tariffs immediately”, the party leaders and workers gheraoed the MC office for nearly three hours.

“The protest was held to wake the BJP from its slumber. The public is fed up with the BJP’s anti-common man and anti-farmers policies. In fact, the public has made its mind to topple BJP rule, beginning from the upcoming Chandigarh MC elections,” Chawla said.

AAP opposes inflation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh unit on Saturday took out a protest march from Sector 19/27 light point to Sector 18/19 light point against the increasing prices of petrol, diesel, gas, vegetables, pulses etc under the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Party volunteers, led by senior party leader and former MP Harmohan Dhawan, AAP Chandigarh unit co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra and convener Prem Garg raised slogans against the central government. On the occasion, Dhawan said, “The general public is distressed due to the huge increase in the prices of diesel, petrol, gas cylinders and food items in the rule of the BJP government. Due to the wrong policies of the central government, the condition of the common people has gone from bad to worse.”

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, lashing out at the BJP, Pradeep Chhabra said , “ About eight years ago, the BJP had gained power by misleading the people by raising the slogan of “bahut hui mehangai ki maar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar”. Along with this, it was also promised that good days will come; but due to the wrong policies of the central government, inflation is at its peak today. The unbridled inflation has troubled the public.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hours after 35-lakh robbery in Ludhiana, 3 execute 18 lakh ATM heist

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: PGIMER bags top position among UT hospitals

Covid vaccine for kids not needed to reopen schools: PGI paediatricians

Biography of Olympic bronze medal winning hockey players released
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP