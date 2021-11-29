Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh | Constitution Day marked at Govt College of Yoga Education and Health

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, organised a one-day NSS camp and an extension lecture on “The various features of the Constitution, Constitutional Values and Fundamental Principles of the Indian Constitution”.
The lecture on Constitution Day at Govt College of Yoga Education and Healthwas graced by Justice Shri Hari Pal Verma, Lokayukt, Haryana and Former Justice Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 05:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence and to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, organised a one-day NSS camp and an extension lecture on "The various features of the Constitution, Constitutional Values and Fundamental Principles of the Indian Constitution".

The lecture was graced by Justice Shri Hari Pal Verma, Lokayukt, Haryana and Former Justice Punjab and Haryana high court. “The Constitution of India’ lies at the foundation of the world’s largest democracy. This is the supreme law in the country’s democratic framework which has three pillars Legislative, Executive and Judiciary all is having their own duties. The Constitution is also the fountain head of our democratic system of governance and our guiding light,” he said.

He laid special emphasis on the right to good health and urged everyone to adopt yoga in their lifestyle and lead a happy life in individual interest and in the interest of society at large.

