Chandigarh court holds masseur guilty of British woman’s rape
A local court in Chandigarh convicted a former employee of a five-star hotel for raping a 56-year-old British woman.
The crime took place on December 20, 2018, at a hotel in IT Park. The convict, Farhanuz Zama, 31, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pardesh, worked as a masseur. Swati Sehgal, special judge, fast track court, Chandigarh, held him guilty on Friday and is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 25.
The woman, who had come to the hotel with her male friend, alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately while giving her foot massage. When she objected, he told her that he was checking pressure points. Later, the woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her.
She gave a complaint to the hotel staff who assured her that appropriate action will be taken, following which she left for Shimla with her partner. On returning from Shimla, she got to know that no police case had been registered by the hotel staff, following which she filed a police complaint with IT park police station on December 25, 2018. A case under Section 376 (rape) was registered against the employee.
The woman joined the case via video conferencing from the UK.
Chandigarh cop inspector to face trial for contempt of court, summoned on August 3
The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has summoned inspector Amanjot Singh, posted with the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, Sector-26, to face trial for contempt of court. CJM Aman Inder Singh, in an order dated July 21, summoned the inspector on August 3, to face the trial while dispensing with recorded preliminary evidence as the complaint is filed by judicial magistrate, Bharat, in “capacity of public servant”.
Punjab CM’s security staff fined for littering in VIP area
A paramilitary force head deployed at the Punjab chief minister's residential complex in Sector-2 was challaned on Saturday morning for littering in the posh locality which also houses the CM of Haryana. The challan of Rs 10,000 was issued against Central Reserve Police Force deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh. The development invited immediate reaction from local Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu. The Punjab CM lives in House Number 45.
Ludhiana: Campaign launched to ensure potable water at govt schools
The Ludhiana administration on Saturday launched a special campaign to ensure clean water tanks at government schools in the district. On the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh have been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water at government schools.
Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day
Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. The tally of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 289 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 275 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
Haryana DSP’s killing: 3 more in police net
Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a Haryana deputy superintendent of police, taking the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said. Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials said.
